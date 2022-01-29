Man shot by Winnipeg police during alleged assault downtown

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering in hospital after being shot by Winnipeg police during an alleged assault near the city’s core.

The force says officers were sent to the 200 block of Princess Street shortly after 11 p.m. Friday responding to a report that two men were fighting outside.

Police say they witnessed an assault in progress involving a weapon. An officer then shot one of the men who police described as a “non-compliant suspect.”

View image in full screen A man is recovering in hospital after being shot by Winnipeg police during an alleged assault near the city’s core Friday evening. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

That person, a man in his twenties, was brought to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

The victim of the assault, a man in his forties, was also brought to hospital in unstable condition, but he was upgraded to stable.

Police say the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and will be investigating.

A spokesperson for Siloam Mission told Global News in an email that the shooting occurred in their parking lot.

“Our understanding is that no Siloam guests or staff were involved or affected, and we are very grateful for that,” the spokesperson wrote.

“It seems entirely unrelated to us.”

They went on to say their drop-in services were closed for most of Saturday, but expected to reopen by mid-afternoon.

