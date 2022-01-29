Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot by Winnipeg police during alleged assault downtown

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 5:38 pm
A man is recovering in hospital after being shot by Winnipeg police during an alleged assault near the city's core Friday evening. View image in full screen
A man is recovering in hospital after being shot by Winnipeg police during an alleged assault near the city's core Friday evening. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

A man is recovering in hospital after being shot by Winnipeg police during an alleged assault near the city’s core.

The force says officers were sent to the 200 block of Princess Street shortly after 11 p.m. Friday responding to a report that two men were fighting outside.

Police say they witnessed an assault in progress involving a weapon. An officer then shot one of the men who police described as a “non-compliant suspect.”

A man is recovering in hospital after being shot by Winnipeg police during an alleged assault near the city’s core Friday evening. View image in full screen
A man is recovering in hospital after being shot by Winnipeg police during an alleged assault near the city’s core Friday evening. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

That person, a man in his twenties, was brought to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg police name victims in two homicides

The victim of the assault, a man in his forties, was also brought to hospital in unstable condition, but he was upgraded to stable.

Police say the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and will be investigating.

A spokesperson for Siloam Mission told Global News in an email that the shooting occurred in their parking lot.

“Our understanding is that no Siloam guests or staff were involved or affected, and we are very grateful for that,” the spokesperson wrote.

“It seems entirely unrelated to us.”

They went on to say their drop-in services were closed for most of Saturday, but expected to reopen by mid-afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides' Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides
Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagShooting tagwinnipeg tagAssault tagWinnipeg Police Service tagSiloam Mission tagIndependent Investigation Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers