Advocates ‘stunned’ B.C. school sports can’t resume along with other youth tournaments

Send this page to someone via email

Advocates for youth sport are “stunned” school sports tournaments won’t be allowed to resume under relaxed COVID-19 restrictions permitting the resumption of other youth tournaments.

Under a revised provincial health order this week, sports tournaments for children and youth can resume on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

In a letter to member schools Jordan Abney, executive director of BC School Sports, said the discrepancy is due to a decision by the B.C. Ministry of Education.

“We are stunned by this decision, as there was commitment made this year to ensuring club and community sport access remained equal to school sport, and to have this decision made at such a critical time of year is disheartening for everyone involved in school sport and continues to threaten and erode the long-term health and sustainability of school sport,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Abney said he has been told the ministry will review the decision on a week-by-week basis, but it’s unclear when the school guidelines could be changed.

4:28 NACI recommends high-risk teens get a COVID-19 booster shot NACI recommends high-risk teens get a COVID-19 booster shot

The continued restriction on youth sports tournaments has sparked a petition, urging the province to “let our kids compete,” which has attracted about 3,500 signatures.

The petition calls the decision particularly frustrating given that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledged that this was an “important time of year for many sports.”

“The reasoning behind the Ministry of Education’s decision is unclear, which makes it even more frustrating for the schools, the coaches, the athletes, the parents and the fans,” the petition states.

Story continues below advertisement

“If community sports tournaments of all kinds can resume on Feb.1st there should be no reason why BC High School Sports Tournaments cannot resume as well.”

In her Friday briefing, Henry said the province recognized the importance of sport for youth development, and “we have prioritized youth sports and activity for that reason.”

However, Henry said school sports were facing unique challenges due to staffing concerns, as a result of teachers calling in sick amid the wide transmission of the Omicron variant.

Henry said school districts and staff are working to determine whether school tournaments were “viable right now.”

“That is up to the school system to try and determine what’s the best way to manage school based sports and competition,” Henry said.