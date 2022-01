Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating a brazen shooting Saturday morning.

Police said a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after taking a bullet at a gas station just after 9 a.m. near 48 St. and 142 Ave.

A suspect remains at large.

Police are hoping to speak with several witnesses who were at the scene.

Anyone with information can call the EPS non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or report it through Crimestoppers.