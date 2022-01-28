COVID-19: GO-Vaxx vaccination bus making stop in White Oaks on Jan. 30

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s GO-Vaxx mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus will be making another stop in London, Ont., this weekend, this time in the city’s White Oaks neighbourhood, according to local health officials.

The bus will set up shop on Sunday in the parking lot of the South London Neighbourhood Resource Centre at 1119 Jalna Blvd., and will distribute first, second and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to those eligible.

Each bus carries roughly 250 to 300 doses of the vaccine per day, according to the province. As a result, those looking to get the shot are asked to make an appointment ahead of time online or by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Appointments will open for booking at 8 a.m. Saturday. The Middlesex-London Health Unit says the appointments must be made through the province’s vaccine booking website, and not the local website run by the health unit and Southwestern Public Health.

It’s the fourth time the GO-Vaxx bus has stopped in London over the last several weeks. The bus stopped in the city’s east end on Jan. 16, and in Pond Mills on Jan. 8 and on Dec. 11, 2021.

The GO-Vaxx mobile clinic is a partnership between the province and the Crown agency Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit.

The converted GO Transit bus has been crossing Ontario to reach residents who have yet to be vaccinated due to barriers including convenience and limited transportation.

As of Jan. 22, nearly 90 per cent of residents in London and Middlesex aged five and older had received at last one dose of the vaccine, while nearly 84 per cent had received two doses, health unit data shows. At least 43 per cent had received a third dose booster.

