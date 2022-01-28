COVID-19: Peterborough reports 22 in hospital, 1 new outbreak; Extendicare Lakefield outbreak over

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 52 new PCR-lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with a new outbreak and one resolved outbreak, according to data released Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:27 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 48 since the pandemic was declared.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 52 since Thursday’s update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 334 — down from 349 reported on Thursday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 4,904

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Thursday reported 22 inpatients with COVID-19. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives, its first for 2022.

The health unit Friday reported 172 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings — seven more since Wednesday — and 30 cases have been admitted to an ICU since March 2020 (unchanged since Wednesday).

Resolved cases: 43 more since Thursday The 4,522 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 92.2 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID tracker. Of note, 332,318 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021. Approximately 86 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) have one dose, 81.1 per cent have two doses and 51 per cent have three doses.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit also encourages parents to submit the results of students’ rapid-antigen tests to assist in monitoring situations at school settings. Results can be submitted at: https://chkmt.coRAT21

Active outbreaks

A new outbreak was reported Friday at an unidentified congregate living facility in the city (No. 19). An outbreak at Extendicare Lakefield which was declared on Dec. 22, 2021, was reported resolved on Friday.

Other active outbreaks (unless indicated, case details not made available):

Congregate living setting (No. 17): Declared Jan. 19

Congregate living setting (No. 18): Declared Jan. 19

Congregate living facility (No. 16): Declared Jan. 19.

(No. 16): Declared Jan. 19. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Friday reported three active cases among residents — down from six on Monday and eight reported on Jan. 19. “This progress is a testament to staff diligence with infection prevention protocols,” said administrator Debbie Cook. “The three residents remain in our cohorting zone, waiting for their isolation period to end.”

Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Congregate living facility (No. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2.

Congregate living facility (No. 7): Declared Dec. 29.

(No. 7): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home on Jan. 25 reported four active cases among residents. The home says administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway.

St. Joseph's at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home on Jan. 25 reported four active cases among residents. The home says administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Wednesday morning the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

There have been 780 cases (eight more) associated with 97 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 360 cases in the past 30 days and 43 cases over the past seven days.

