Extreme cold weather warning issued for Hamilton area with windchill of -30 C expected

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 4:44 pm
Environment Canada is alerting Hamiltonians of the potential for frostbite as temperatures will plummet on Friday night. View image in full screen
Environment Canada is alerting Hamiltonians of the potential for frostbite as temperatures will plummet on Friday night. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Environment Canada has placed Hamilton under an extreme cold warning with temperatures expected to plunge Friday night.

Paired with an additional alert from the city’s medical officer of health, low wind chill values are expected to make being outdoors feel like -30 C.

“Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes,” Environment Canada said in their warning.

“Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

The extreme cold period is expected to last Friday night through to Saturday morning when the temperature will rise to -10 C under the sun by the afternoon.

A low of -16 and a wind chill value of -22 C are expected Saturday night.

“Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health,” Hamilton public health said in a release.

“Wind always makes it feel colder, and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.”

The alert has now activated five city-run recreation centre warming locations at Bennetto on Hughson Street, Dominic Agostino Riverdale on Violet Drive, Huntington Park on Brentwood, Norman Pinky Lewis on Wentworth North and Westmount on Lynbrook Drive.

Facilities will be open to the public including those considered vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. A full list of options can be seen on the City of Hamilton’s website.

The city’s general forecast for Sunday is warmer with clouds and a high of -6 C expected.

