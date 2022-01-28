Menu

Crime

Teens take responsibility for damage to Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame field: police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted January 28, 2022 3:53 pm
Damage to the field of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Marys, Ont. View image in full screen
Damage to the field of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Marys, Ont. Mike Stubbs / Global News

Stratford police say vehicular damage to the field of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this month was caused by a group of teenagers who later came forward and took responsibility.

The hall of fame, located on Church Street South in St. Marys, contacted police on Jan. 10 to report extensive damage that had been caused to its King’s Field baseball diamond.

Police said at the time that the damage likely occurred sometime in the overnight hours of Jan. 7 to Jan. 8 when an unknown vehicle drove onto the field and performed doughnuts, damaging the grass within the outfield.

Read more: Stratford police seek information after Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame field damaged by tires

Investigators issued an appeal to the public for information, and say a group of youths aged 14 to 16 later came forward to police and took responsibility for the damage.

“On January 20, 2022 a Stratford Police Service Constable involved in this investigation facilitated a Restorative Justice Conference between the youths involved, their families, and representatives from the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame,” police said in a statement.

Police say a resolution was made that satisfied all involved, and the youth were held responsible. The resolution also assisted with reparations to the hall of fame for the damage caused, police said.

