Features

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest ready to raise funds for Meals on Wheels one sip at a time

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 2:30 pm
Woman in grey sweater hold in hands ceramic mug with hot chocolate or cocoa with marshmallow. View image in full screen
YYC Hot Chocolate Fest kicks off Feb. 1, 2022. Getty Images

Life is like a cup of hot chocolate – you never know what you’re going to get, especially when it comes to the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest.

The 11th anniversary of the month-long festival kicks off Feb. 1 with over 90 vendors offering up one-of-a-kind blends for Calgarians to enjoy while raising money for Calgary Meals on Wheels.

The event has become one of the agency’s largest and most integral fundraisers, bringing in more than $223,000 since 2011.

New app lets Calgarians get easy access to YYC Hot Chocolate Fest vendors

Past concoctions included local beer-based hot chocolate, a tiramisu creation and even one featuring chicken bones – well, the candy kind.

Hot chocolate lovers can rate each concoction on the festival website or via the app based on different categories, including the the coveted titles of YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate, Best Spirited Hot Chocolate and the special Cup That Runneth Over Award.

A preview of the emerging food trends for 2022
A preview of the emerging food trends for 2022 – Jan 16, 2022
