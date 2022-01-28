COVID-19 protocols put a stop to London Knights’ weekend schedule

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught anyone anything, it is that no matter how close something might get, it is always subject to change.

The London Knights were all set to play three games in the state of Michigan this weekend when the Ontario Hockey League announced that due to COVID-19 protocols all games have been postponed.

The alteration to the schedule marks the second and third games between the Knights and the Spirit that will have to be made up at a later date. The teams were due to play in London on Jan. 14. Saginaw remains the only team on London’s schedule in 2021-22 that they have not faced.

The move means that the next action for London will come on Feb. 4 against the Windsor Spitfires at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens. Up to 500 fans will be allowed to attend that game. The game between the Knights and the Soo Greyhounds on Friday, Feb. 18 in London has also changed from a 7:30 p.m. start to a 7 p.m. faceoff.

The Knights and Saginaw were originally set to play in London Friday night. That game was moved to Saginaw, Mich., meaning that a future London road game against the Spirit would shift to Budweiser Gardens in a basic trade of home dates.

Saginaw will now meet the other team on the three-game weekend set for the Knights, the Flint Firebirds, in a home-and-home on Saturday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 30.

London now has a total of 10 games to make up before the end of the regular season. To this point, only the New Year’s Day game that was going to take place in Erie, Pa., has been given a new date. It is now due to be played on Feb. 19.

The Knights have played just six times so far in 2022. They have gone 4-2 in those games and currently sit in first place in the Ontario Hockey League’s Midwest Division, two points ahead of the Guelph Storm.