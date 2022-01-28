Toronto under extreme cold warning as temperatures to drop as low as -30 with wind chill

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has placed the City of Toronto under an extreme cold warning with temperatures expected to plunge this weekend.

The weather agency said Friday night is expected to be as cold -21 C with a wind chill of -30 into the overnight hours.

On Saturday, it is expected to feel like -28 with the wind chill in the morning and -13 with the wind chill in the afternoon.

It also warns there is a risk of frostbite for residents.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” Environment Canada said. “Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.”

Conditions are expected to improve by Sunday with a high of -7 C

For most of January in Toronto, there has been several extreme cold weather alerts with temperatures well below zero for much of the month.