Rockwood, Ont. man charged in child sexual exploitation investigation

Wellington County OPP say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in a child sexual exploitation investigation after police carried out a search warrant in Rockwood on Wednesday.

In a news release on Friday, police said officers seized several electronic devices from a home in the small community east of Guelph.

It’s unclear what led investigators to the home but a man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The accused has been released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to make a court appearance later this year, police said.

OPP are also reminding parents to protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with them about internet safety. Resources can be found online.

Anyone with information about this investigation or any tips around internet child exploitation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

