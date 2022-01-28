Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Rockwood, Ont. man charged in child sexual exploitation investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 11:16 am
Click to play video: 'What is child cyber exploitation?' What is child cyber exploitation?
Stephen Sauer, director of Cybertip.ca, which is operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, explains the forms child cyber exploitation can take – May 9, 2020

Wellington County OPP say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in a child sexual exploitation investigation after police carried out a search warrant in Rockwood on Wednesday.

In a news release on Friday, police said officers seized several electronic devices from a home in the small community east of Guelph.

Read more: Boss charged after underage employee sexually assaulted at work in Fergus, OPP say

It’s unclear what led investigators to the home but a man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The accused has been released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to make a court appearance later this year, police said.

Trending Stories

OPP are also reminding parents to protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with them about internet safety. Resources can be found online.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this investigation or any tips around internet child exploitation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world' How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world
How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world – May 21, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagGuelph News tagChild Pornography tagwellington county opp tagChild Exploitation taginternet safety tagRockwood Ontario tagchild pornography opp tagRockwood Ontario news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers