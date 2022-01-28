Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto Zoo welcomes litter of cheetah cubs, says 3 of them appear to be doing well

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2022 7:37 am
A photo of the Toronto Zoo's cheetah cubs. View image in full screen
A photo of the Toronto Zoo's cheetah cubs. Toronto Zoo

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says one of its cheetahs has given birth to a litter of cubs.

The zoo says Emarah, a 4 1/2-year-old cheetah and first-time mother, gave birth early Monday morning after a 92-day pregnancy.

It says one cub didn’t survive but the remaining three appear to be doing well and have been nursing and wriggling around near their mother.

The zoo says cheetah cubs are born with their eyes closed and it will be about a week before they open them.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto Zoo closes temporarily to protect animals, ensure staffing amid Omicron wave

In the meantime, the organization says it will monitor Emarah and her cubs with cameras in order to minimize disturbances and allow the animals to bond.

Story continues below advertisement

It says that unless there is cause for concern, it will be a few weeks before the cubs get a full vet checkup.

Emarah and her cubs will remain in their indoor habitat for a few months, until the cubs are fully vaccinated and the weather warms up. They’ll later be introduced to the outdoor habitats, including the main cheetah exhibit, where zoo visitors can see them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Animals tagZoo tagToronto Zoo tagCheetah tagToronto Zoo animals tagCheetah Cubs tagcheetahs tagToronto Zoo cheetah cubs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers