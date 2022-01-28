SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

C.C. Carrothers Public School in London, Ont. temporarily halts in-person learning

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 28, 2022 8:09 am
empty classroom chairs on desks View image in full screen
A teacher's desk is pictured in an empty classroom in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

For the second time this week, the Thames Valley District School Board is announcing a temporary school closure.

The board said Thursday night that C. C. Carrothers Public School, in the area of Highbury Avenue South and Commissioners Road East, would be closing to in-person learning as of Friday due to “operational concerns related to staffing issues.”

Read more: Princess Elizabeth P.S. in London, Ont. closes to in-person learning

Students will shift to remote learning until at least Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The board said classroom teachers will contact families to provide further details.

Earlier this week, the TVDSB announced the temporary closure of Princess Elizabeth Public School, also due to “operational concerns related to staffing issues.” It is expected to reopen on Monday.

Read more: Ontario investing $20.7M to build new school for the TVDSB in southwest London

A TVDSB spokesperson told Global News on Wednesday that the closure was not the result of high rates of absences among students due to COVID-19, but due to the number of staff having to isolate either due to illness or close contact with a case.

This week, the province began reporting school closures and absence rates among students and staff due to COVID-19.

No data was listed for C. C. Carrothers as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. According to the province, the absence rate at Princess Elizabeth was just 1.1 per cent on Friday, yet that school has been closed to in-person learning since Tuesday.

