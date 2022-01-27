Amber Alert issued after toddler allegedly abducted by mom: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night by the Calgary Police Service, who said a toddler was abducted by his mother.

“At 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, two-year-old Hawkin Gerald Thomas was taken by his mom, Tamara Jean Vanderjagt, from downtown Calgary,” said the alert issued at 6 p.m.

Police said Hawkin is Caucasian with blonde hair, and was wearing a red sweater, green boots and dark camouflage sweat pants.

Hawkin’s mother, Tamara, is a 40-year-old Caucasian woman with short, bright red hair. She was wearing a black hoodie and red pants.

Tamara was driving a brown 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with an Alberta license plate NLY 991.

The vehicle was last seen heading west on 9 Avenue Southeast, going past Blackfoot Trail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service by dialing 911.

Amber Alerts are issued to the public when a child, or adult with a proven mental or physical disability, is abducted and at risk of harm.

Police must meet strict criteria when issuing one.

— More to come…