Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Amber Alert issued after toddler allegedly abducted by mom: Calgary police

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 8:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy allegedly abducted in Calgary' Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy allegedly abducted in Calgary
WATCH: Calgary police have issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his mother. Joel Senick reports.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night by the Calgary Police Service, who said a toddler was abducted by his mother.

“At 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, two-year-old Hawkin Gerald Thomas was taken by his mom, Tamara Jean Vanderjagt, from downtown Calgary,” said the alert issued at 6 p.m.

Police said Hawkin is Caucasian with blonde hair, and was wearing a red sweater, green boots and dark camouflage sweat pants.

Hawkin’s mother, Tamara, is a 40-year-old Caucasian woman with short, bright red hair. She was wearing a black hoodie and red pants.

Amber Alert issued after toddler allegedly abducted by mom: Calgary police - image View image in full screen

Tamara was driving a brown 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with an Alberta license plate NLY 991.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was last seen heading west on 9 Avenue Southeast, going past Blackfoot Trail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service by dialing 911.

Amber Alerts are issued to the public when a child, or adult with a proven mental or physical disability, is abducted and at risk of harm.

Police must meet strict criteria when issuing one.

— More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagAmber Alert tagAlberta Emergency Alert tagAmber Alert Calgary tagCalgary Amber alert tagAmber Alert january 27 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers