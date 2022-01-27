Central Okanagan school district votes in COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan Public Schools says its board of education has voted in a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff members.

The vote happened at Wednesday night’s public meeting, with the board voting 5-2 in favour of the mandate.

The school district said the vote occurred after a thorough debate and an extended opportunity for public comments.

According to Central Okanagan Public Schools, the school district currently has a vaccination rate of 90 per cent of assigned staff.

The school district said it will now work with the Central Okanagan Teachers’ Association and CUPE Local 3523 to determine the rollout of the mandate, according to letters of agreement already in place between the B.C. Public School Employers Association, the BCTF and the CUPE Presidents’ Council.

The school district also said the letters of agreement allow unvaccinated employees to continue to work if they participate in a weekly COVID-19 testing program.

It also said employees who do not wish to test can take unpaid leaves for the length of the agreement, which expires June 30, unless extended by mutual agreement.

“The board of education continues to encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated,” said the school district, “and recognizes the public health guidance that vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness from COVID-19.”

It’s believed there will be a six-week grace period before Wednesday’s vote becomes binding.

Asked about possibly losing staff members, school district superintendent Kevin Kaardal said there are concerns.

“We’re proud of all of our staff, whether they are vaccinated or are vaccine-hesitant or have chosen not to get the vaccine,” he said.

“They do great work and they offer a world-class education or provide safe spaces and we would love to keep them all.”

Kaardal said the school district is concerned “because we’re facing a bit of a shortage practically because of illness.”

“We’re seeing illness on the rise, and we’re worried about functional closures because we’re in, you know, flu and cold season.

“Plus there’s the added challenge of Omicron and so we’re watching our attendance very, very carefully.”

