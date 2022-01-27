Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police investigating stabbing in city’s east end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 4:18 pm
A Hamilton police vehicle View image in full screen
Assault in Hamilton's east end sends man to hospital in critical condition. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say they are investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing incident in the city’s east end.

Investigators believe the disturbance happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Quigley and Albright roads, about two kilometres east of the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Read more: Youth facing charges for September shooting in central Hamilton

“A male was taken to hospital with stab wounds, in stable condition,” Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News.

Trending Stories

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'Demands grow for details on Ontario’s surgery resumption' Demands grow for details on Ontario’s surgery resumption
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagStabbing tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagstabbing investigation tagHamilton police investigation tagquigley road tagalbright road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers