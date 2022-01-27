Hamilton police investigating stabbing in city’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they are investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing incident in the city’s east end.

Investigators believe the disturbance happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Quigley and Albright roads, about two kilometres east of the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

“A male was taken to hospital with stab wounds, in stable condition,” Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

