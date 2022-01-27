Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Uber Canada drivers, couriers get deal for free dispute resolution coverage

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2022 9:02 am
Click to play video: 'Uber application denied for BC’s Interior' Uber application denied for BC’s Interior
The B.C. Passenger Transportation Board has denied Uber Canada’s application to expand services in British Columbia – Dec 17, 2021

Uber Technologies Inc. has signed an agreement with a private sector union that will provide representation to Canadian drivers and couriers, but does not unionize workers.

The San Francisco, Calif-based tech giant said Thursday that it is partnering with United Food and Commercial Workers Canada, a union representing at least 250,000 workers at companies including Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Molson Coors Beverage Co.

The partnership will give UFCW Canada the ability to provide representation to about 100,000 Canadian drivers and couriers, if requested by the workers, when they are facing account deactivations and other disputes with Uber.

Workers will not be charged for the representation services, which will be jointly covered by Uber and UFCW.

Read more: Union files complaint after three B.C. Uber drivers allegedly fired for refusing unsafe work

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve come together to find common ground and blaze a new trail towards a better future for app-based workers,” said Andrew Macdonald, Uber’s senior vice-president of global rides and platform, in a release.

“Through this agreement, we’re prioritizing what drivers and delivery people tell us they want: enhancing their flexibility to work if, when, and where they want with a stronger voice and new benefits and protections.”

Uber drivers and couriers are considered to be independent contractors because they can choose when, where and how often they work, but in exchange, they have no job security, vacation pay or other benefits.

Click to play video: 'Shocking video shows attack on Vancouver Uber driver' Shocking video shows attack on Vancouver Uber driver
Shocking video shows attack on Vancouver Uber driver – Jan 10, 2022

The move to offer Uber workers more supports in Canada comes as the tech giant is facing increasing global pressure to recognize couriers and drivers as employees and to, at least, better compensate and give them more rights.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

UFCW Canada previously said drivers often spent more than 100 hours logged onto the Uber app and awaiting work each week, leaving them paid well below minimum wage for the hours they spend providing rides.

It has also complained that Uber drivers are subject to deactivation if their ratings — scores offered as feedback by consumers — drop below a certain threshold. UFCW Canada has said this practice can force a driver out of work, if they refuse customer demands to ignore traffic rules or city bylaws.

The union has also raised concerns about what little recourse Uber drivers and couriers have when they face harassment and abuse on the job because they are not eligible for workers’ compensation, vacation pay, overtime or pension protection.

As part of UFCW Canada’s agreement with Uber, both groups say they will work to encourage provinces to mandate policies providing gig workers with new benefits and other rights.

“This is just a starting point for the many issues we need to address,” said Paul Meinema, UFCW Canada’s national president, in a video announcing the agreement.

“Uber Canada and UFCW Canada will jointly advocate for industry-wide legislative standards like minimum wage guarantees, a benefits fund, a path to organizing, and other rights for workers in the app-based sector.”

Uber spent much of last year pitching Canadians on a model it calls Flexible Work+. The model asks provinces and territories to force Uber and other app-based companies to create a self-directed benefit fund to disperse to workers for prescriptions, dental and vision care, RRSPs or tuition.

Story continues below advertisement

Workers have said the model still won’t offer all the protections they desire and accused Uber of using the pitch to avoid treating drivers and couriers as employees.

Click to play video: 'Toronto pauses issuing rideshare licenses, awaiting creation of mandatory training program' Toronto pauses issuing rideshare licenses, awaiting creation of mandatory training program
Toronto pauses issuing rideshare licenses, awaiting creation of mandatory training program – Nov 24, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Uber tagUber Canada tagGig Economy tagUber Drivers tagUnionization tagUFCW Canada tagUber union tagUnited Food and Commercial Workers Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers