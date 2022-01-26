Menu

Crime

Worker dies after fall from telecommunications tower south of Minden: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 5:17 pm
Haliburton Highlands OPP say a worker is dead after falling from a telecommunications tower south of Minden on Jan. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP say a worker is dead after falling from a telecommunications tower south of Minden on Jan. 26, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Officials are investigating after a worker on a telecommunications tower in Minden Hills Township fell to his death on Wednesday morning.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to reports from Haliburton County Paramedic Service about a worker who had fallen from a telecommunications tower on Davis Lake Road, about 15 kilometres south of Minden.

OPP say crews were onsite working on a tower when one of them fell. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday afternoon, OPP identified the victim as Jacob Lundrigan, 30, of Tilbury, Ont., in the municipality of Chatham-Kent.

OPP say both federal and provincial Ministry of Labour officials were notified and are investigating the incident.

The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, OPP’s forensic identification unit and the Haliburton Highlands OPP’s crime unit are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (705) 286-1431 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

