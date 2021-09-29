Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 29 2021 10:08am
04:38

Trapped miners in Sudbury serve as a grim reminder of the dangers in the industry

Workplace safety advocate Lisa Kadosa sheds light on the dangers of the mining industry and changes she has seen since her father died in an accident at Stobie Mine.

