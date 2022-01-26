BC Transit announces new fare collection system, including tap payment methods

Sometime soon, you won’t have to dig or fumble for change when hopping on a BC Transit bus.
On Wednesday, BC Transit announced details of its new and upcoming fare collection system — a process that will allow riders to pay electronically.
According to BC Transit, the new system will introduce contactless tap payment methods “that will improve the transit experience.”
“New payment methods will include a mobile app, debit card, credit card, mobile wallet and reloadable smart card, providing riders with the ability to pick the best payment method for their lifestyle and travel habits,” BC Transit said in a press release.
“The new contactless payment methods will increase access to transit by allowing riders to use items they carry every day, removing barriers like requiring them to pre-purchase tickets and passes or carry exact change.”
BC Transit noted that cash will continue to be accepted, “but it is expected most riders will find one of the new payment methods a more convenient option.”
The new system is expected to be implemented in transit systems and interregional routes in two phases.
The first will enable mobile app and reloadable smart card payment methods. The second will see debit cards, credit cards and mobile wallets enabled.
BC Transit said Victoria has been selected for its pilot project, with the system expected to come on board by fall 2022.
The new payment system is pegged at $23 million, with the federal government contributing 50 per cent of the costs, B.C. providing 40 per cent and local government partners covering the remaining 10 per cent.
Other transit systems and interregional routes scheduled for system implementation include:
- Agassiz-Harrison
- Campbell River
- Central Fraser Valley
- Chilliwack
- Comox Valley Regional
- Cowichan Valley Regional
- Cowichan Valley Commuter
- Cranbrook
- Dawson Creek
- Fort St. John
- Fraser Valley Express
- Hope Regional
- Kamloops
- Kelowna Regional
- Kitimat
- North Okanagan Connector
- Pemberton Valley
- Port Alberni Regional
- Port Edward
- Powell River Regional
- Prince George
- Prince Rupert
- Quesnel
- Regional District of Nanaimo
- Skeena Regional
- South Okanagan Connector
- South Okanagan-Similkameen
- Squamish
- Sunshine Coast
- Terrace Regional
- Vernon Regional
- Whistler
- West Kootenay
“Modernization initiatives like this are important as we look to rebuild ridership to pre-pandemic levels and grow our public transportation system in the years to come,” said B.C. transportation minister Rob Fleming.
“With the use of cash in sharp decline everywhere, efficient and convenient electronic fare payment options are the way of the future.”
