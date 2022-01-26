Peterborough Petes’ 2022 Pink in the Rink fundraiser, PWHPA game shift to later dates

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Petes‘ annual Pink in the Rink fundraiser in support of cancer research will be held at a later date, the OHL club announced Wednesday.

The popular fundraiser was initially scheduled for Feb. 5 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre during the Petes’ home game versus the Niagara IceDogs. Instead, the fundraiser will be held at a future date when full capacity will be permitted. Current COVID-19 public safety protocols include restrictions on the number of people allowed at sporting events, however, the Petes note the Ontario government is aiming to allow full capacity at arenas on March 14.

Petes alumnus Doug Gibson and Global News Peterborough sports reporter/anchor Meaghan Roy are this year’s honorary co-chairs of the event which raised $23,850 in 2021 and more than $812,000 since its inception. The event includes jersey and silent auctions, donations and more.

The Petes-IceDogs game will go ahead as scheduled with a spectator capacity of 500.

The Petes also partnered with the Professional Women’s Hockey Player Association to host a game on Feb. 19 between Team Sonnet and Team Harvey’s. That game has been rescheduled to be played on Saturday, March 26 at 7:05 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

Tickets for the PWHPA game are now on sale and can be purchased through the PMC Grant Thornton Box online, by phone or in person. For information on groups fans should contact Hailey Bentley at hbentley@gopetesgo.com or call (705) 743-3681 ext. 221. Tickets purchased for the original PWHPA game will be re-issued the week of March 26.

The Petes will host the rival Ottawa 67s on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7:05 p.m.

