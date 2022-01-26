Work underway for first urban Indigenous seniors living facility in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Indigenous seniors will soon be able to access affordable housing at Calgary’s first urban Indigenous seniors living facility.

Work has begun on the Indigenous Elders Lodge located in the Highland Park community in northwest Calgary. According to a provincial media release, the new facility will feature 12 units of affordable seniors housing and cultural spaces for residents to practise land-based teachings, hold ceremonies and promote healing.

The Indigenous Elders Lodge is set to welcome residents in February next year.

A ceremony was held on Tuesday over Zoom to break ground on the project and to commemorate the construction of the Indigenous Elders Lodge.

“Together, we have created a legacy project that could serve as a blueprint for other jurisdictions committed to honouring and caring for Elders as they age. For our community, the Elders Lodge is a sacred, safe space for connection and healing,” said Shane Gauthier, chief executive officer of the AFCC, in a press release on Tuesday.

The total project is estimated at $5.7 million, of which the Alberta and federal governments jointly provided a $2.3-million capital grant. It is part of Alberta’s Indigenous Housing Capital Program (IHCP), which aims to support Indigenous governments and communities to build affordable off-reserve, off-settlement and on-settlement housing. The City of Calgary also provided support to the project.

“Supporting Indigenous-led housing projects is a key action under Alberta’s Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy,” said Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon in the press release.

“The Indigenous Elders Lodge is a great example of how collaboration and local expertise can help ensure we meet the diverse housing needs of Albertans, especially those of Indigenous seniors.”