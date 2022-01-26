Menu

Money

TD Bank hiring 2,000 tech employees this year amid growing demand

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2022 10:49 am
TD Bank View image in full screen
A TD Bank branch is seen in Halifax on Thursday, March 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.

TD Bank Group says it plans to hire over 2,000 people to fill new technology roles this year.

The bank says the new positions will focus on technologies and processes to drive investments and power “the future of banking.”

TD’s hiring plans come amid an industry-wide focus on attracting and retaining technology talent.

The bank says attracting skilled workers is critical to the company’s technology transformation and development of new capabilities, including engineering, automation tools, artificial intelligence, cloud technology, and advancing cybersecurity defences.

Greg Keeley, senior executive vice-president of platforms and technology at TD, says the pandemic has accelerated the integration of technology into the bank’s services.

He says growing the bank’s pool of skilled tech talent is critical to its overall strategy, including the acceleration of its cloud-based technologies to increase the speed of delivering new digital products and services to customers.

TD says it’s focused on hiring employees with skills in software development, IT operations, machine learning and automation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
