Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Water taxi with six on board hits rocks near Tofino, B.C.; four suffer injuries

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2022 10:14 pm
Signs are posted along the Pacific Rim Highway in between Tofino and Ucluelet, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Four people suffered undetermined injuries when a passenger vessel with six people on board ran aground near Tofino, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Melissa Renwick. View image in full screen
Signs are posted along the Pacific Rim Highway in between Tofino and Ucluelet, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Four people suffered undetermined injuries when a passenger vessel with six people on board ran aground near Tofino, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Melissa Renwick. mmr

Four people suffered undetermined injuries when a water taxi with six people on board ran aground near Tofino, B.C.

Navy Lt. Pamela Hogan, a public affairs officer, says the coast guard vessel Cape Ann responded to a report of a 7.6-metre vessel aground about 14 kilometres north of Tofino.

She says four of the six people on board the taxi were initially taken to hospital in Tofino for treatment, and their injuries are unknown.

Read more: B.C. man saves four in Tofino float plane crash, six years after Leviathan II rescue

Hogan says the Cape Ann towed the damaged water taxi to Tofino after the occupants were transported to the community dock on board another vessel.

The incident was reported at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Hogan says the nearby Ahousaht Coast Guard Auxiliary received the original report that the taxi had run aground, prompting the coast guard to dispatch the Cape Ann.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
