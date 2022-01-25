Menu

Crime

Police seeking to identify suspect in connection with sexual assault in Richmond Hill

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 6:55 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser. File / Global News

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a mall in Richmond Hill.

In a press release issued Tuesday, York Regional Police said on Dec. 18, 2021, at around 3:30 p.m., a female victim was in a store at a mall in the Yonge Street and 16th Avenue area.

Officers said an unknown male suspect touched her without her consent.

Read more: Toronto man arrested for alleged sexual assault during massage session

The suspect has been described as a Black man in his 20s, standing is six-feet-one-inch tall, with a medium build.

Police say he was wearing black pants with a pattern, a long black coat, a black hat with fur covering his ears, a waist pack and was carrying a black backpack.

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Richmond Hill.
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Richmond Hill. York Regional Police / Provided

Officers said he was not wearing a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

