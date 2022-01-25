Menu

Environment

British Columbia developing plan to protect drinking water, ecosystems

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2022 6:55 pm
Flooded farmland is seen along the Fraser River in an aerial view near Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday May 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Flooded farmland is seen along the Fraser River in an aerial view near Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday May 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

The British Columbia government says it is developing a strategy to protect watersheds from threats posed by climate change combined with urban and industrial development.

A new discussion paper says areas the strategy could focus on include the availability of safe drinking water, healthy ecosystems, a sufficient supply of water to support the supply of food and local economic needs, as well as reducing risks from hazards like flooding and drought.

The paper released Tuesday says a preliminary climate risk assessment completed in 2019 identified seasonal and long-term water shortages among the greatest risks, compounded by population growth and industrial activity.

The paper notes that the removal of vegetation from watersheds to allow for urban development or by industries, such as forestry and mining, can contribute to flooding and harm sources of drinking water and aquatic ecosystems.

Read more: Imperial Metals surrenders mining rights in B.C.’s Silverdaisy watershed

B.C. is recovering from severe flooding and landslides last fall, which followed a summer of sweltering heat, drought and destructive wildfires.

Environment Minister George Heyman says the province is working with Indigenous Peoples, local governments and others to develop its strategy, which is scheduled to be released next year.

“As the climate crisis continues, watersheds will play an increasingly central role in our lives by providing protection from storms and floods,” Heyman says in the discussion paper.

“Healthy watersheds are critical for achieving watershed security and resiliency and are the foundation of healthy communities.”

The strategy would also include a fund to protect clean water.

The deadline for public comment on the discussion paper is March 18.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Climate Change Water BC government climate action Watershed BC Environment bc climate action BC environmental protection

