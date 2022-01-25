Menu

Canada

David West wins election for Richmond Hill mayor

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 3:19 pm
Someone puts a ballot in a box. View image in full screen
Stock image

Residents of Richmond Hill have cast their votes and David West has been elected the city’s new mayor.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the city said 38,909 votes were cast, representing a 32 per cent voter turnout.

Approximately 93 per cent of votes were cast online.

Canada election results: Richmond Hill

Results posted to the city’s website said West garnered 13,053 votes.

Godwin Chan collected the second-highest number of votes at 10,167, while Carmine Perrelli finished third with 8,017 votes.  The city’s acting mayor Joe DiPaola won 6,074 votes in Monday’s election.

The city clerk has certified the by-election results.

According to the city, West was scheduled to be sworn in to office at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

He will serve the rest of the present term of council, ending on Nov. 14.

