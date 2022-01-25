Cold weather warning issued for KFL&A

Send this page to someone via email

With the wind chill expected to dip below -30, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has issued a cold-weather health warning for the region.

The health unit says when temperatures are this low, children and seniors should take precautions to avoid the effects of the cold, or avoid going outdoors altogether.

“Very cold weather brings an increased risk of hypothermia for people who stay outside for long periods of time without adequate protection. Overexposure to cold temperatures can result in severe injury,” the health unit said in a statement.

To prevent cold injuries, hypothermia and frostbite, the health unit recommends wearing several layers of clothing, covering skin and drinking warm fluids.

It also asks that the public checks frequently on the elderly and vulnerable people to ensure they are in a safe and warm environment.

