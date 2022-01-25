Menu

Canada

Truckers protesting vaccine mandate expected in Winnipeg on Tuesday afternoon

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 2:00 pm
A convoy of big rig trucks leaves Delta, B.C., to protest vaccine mandates. View image in full screen
A convoy of big rig trucks leaves Delta, B.C., to protest vaccine mandates. Global News

A truck convoy protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate left the Regina area Tuesday morning and is headed to Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Anti-vax mandate truck convoy rolls through Alberta' Anti-vax mandate truck convoy rolls through Alberta
Anti-vax mandate truck convoy rolls through Alberta

According to the Regina Police Service, an estimated 1,200 semi-trucks were seen driving through.

Trucks will be arriving in Headingley at approximately 2:30 p.m. and will depart for the South Perimeter at 3:30 p.m.

The protest follows the federal government’s move to mandate vaccines for Canadian truckers crossing the Canada-U.S. border, which went into effect Jan. 15. Those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days.

Read more: Crossing delayed Monday at Manitoba-U.S. border as truckers protest vaccine mandate

Despite the support the convoy has received support from Conservative MPs Andrew Scheer and Warren Steinley, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) does not condone this move.

“The Government of Canada and the United States have now made being vaccinated a requirement to cross the border. This regulation is not changing so, as an industry, we must adapt and comply with this mandate,” CTA president Stephen Laskowski said in a press release.

Read more: Business groups urge feds to reverse vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers

“The only way to cross the border, in a commercial truck or any other vehicle, is to get vaccinated.”

They’re expected to reach Ottawa — their last stop — later this week.

— with files from The Canadian Press

COVID-19 tagCOVID tagProtest tagVaccine Mandate tagheadingley tagTruck Convoy tagManitoba truckers tagTruck protest tag

