Verdun parking restrictions leave teachers scrambling for available spaces

Riverview Elementary school staff say that for the past week, they have been left driving for more than half an hour before they have managed to find parking spots several blocks away from the school.

It took teacher Michele Steiner 48 minutes Monday to find a spot — a new record, she said.

She claimed the parking situation on Riverview Avenue in Verdun has gotten so difficult that it is interfering with classes on a regular basis.

“We had to find supervision for the students because I had to be circling for parking,” Steiner said.

Teacher Veronica Amar said Steiner is one of many staff caught in this seemingly never-ending search for parking in the area.

Amar, who carpools to work, said more than 30 teachers and staff are left scrambling as the school does not have a parking lot.

“We need to be calm as teachers,” Steiner said.

"We need to be calm as teachers," Steiner said.

"We don't want to be coming into class frazzled after having a stressful day, already. It's not good for anyone."

Vignette parking restrictions implemented in the fall have taken up 30 per cent of the available spots between Bannantyne and Monteith — a 300-metre stretch of street.

But Amar said the restrictions, along with tardy snow removal operations after last week’s snowstorm, are the reason for the parking issues.

It took the borough eight days to fully clear the street, leaving half of it useable, according to Amar.

She said it is unacceptable for snow removal to take that long, especially in a school zone. Not only was this a nuisance, it was a hazard for children getting off the bus, she added.

“Teachers had to physically take the kids off the bus and put them on the sidewalk to be safe. Now, you know you’re clearing a school zone — all this should be planned ahead of time,” Amar said.

Last fall, letters and even a petition calling for the residential-only parking restrictions to be removed were sent to the borough administration from both staff and people who live in the area.

Residents were notified by the borough and were asked to vote on the impending change in the summer.

Borough councillor Stirling Downey has said in the past that he has been in constant contact with the school principal regarding this issue.

According to the borough, the decision to convert parking on the street came after requests from residents.

In a statement, the borough said residents were advised months ahead of time and given the option to vote against the implementation of the parking restrictions.

Global News reached out to the borough concerning this latest snow removal issue but they did not reply to our inquiries.

Amar says the borough needs to accommodate the school staff.

She and others say they are willing to pay for spaces reserved for teachers if it comes to that extreme.

“We don’t have a choice. It’s a win, win. They get money and we get stress-free parking,” Amar said.