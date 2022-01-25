4,008 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 626 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 4,008 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday with 626 in intensive care units.

This is up by 147 hospitalizations and an increase of 11 in ICUs since the previous day.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 4,008 people in hospital with COVID-19, 55 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 45 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 626 people in ICUs, around 85 per cent of those in intensive care with COVID were admitted because of the virus, while around 15 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

626 people are in ICU with #COVID19. 85% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 15% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 3,424 new cases of COVID-19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 25, 2022

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 3,424 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,004,879.

The death toll in the province has risen to 11,068 as 64 more virus-related deaths were added from over the past month.

“Ontario is reporting 64 deaths today that occurred over the past 20 days,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson said in an email. “Of these, one death occurred yesterday, 15 deaths occurred on Jan. 23, 24 deaths occurred on Jan, 22, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days.”

There are a total of 932,245 recoveries, which is around 93 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 7,298 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 89 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 91.7 per cent.

The government said 20,081 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 16,482 tests currently under investigation.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,972 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which an increase of six deaths since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 369 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 2,821 active cases among long-term care residents and 3,862 active cases among staff — up by 90 and down by 94, respectively, in the last day.

— With files from Ryan Rocca