Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

J&J expects COVID-19 vaccine sales boost in 2022 on strong demand

By The Staff Reuters
Posted January 25, 2022 9:34 am
Click to play video: 'Future of COVID-19 vaccinations: Will there be more boosters?' Future of COVID-19 vaccinations: Will there be more boosters?
As the pandemic drags on, the coronavirus is only expected to keep mutating. Does that mean vaccinated people will have to get more booster shots? Jamie Mauracher hears what some doctors have to say about a fourth dose, and how vaccine makers are planning for the future.

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it expects to generate as much as $3.5 billion from the sale of its COVID-19 vaccine this year compared to $2.39 billion in 2021, in a sign of easing manufacturing problems and increasing demand.

Delivery delays and an uneven demand during last year resulted in the drugmaker narrowly missing its goal of garnering $2.50 billion in vaccine sales in 2021.

J&J shares fell nearly two per cent before the opening bell as overall fourth-quarter sales also missed market expectations due to a bleak performance by a few of the big revenue drivers such as cancer drug Imbruvica and Crohn’s disease treatment Stelara.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: WHO head says ‘dangerous’ to assume pandemic is nearing end' COVID-19: WHO head says ‘dangerous’ to assume pandemic is nearing end
COVID-19: WHO head says ‘dangerous’ to assume pandemic is nearing end

Contributions from the coronavirus vaccine are expected to be a small part of J&J’s overall sales as the company sells it at a not-for-profit price.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Rivals Pfizer and Moderna, however, have benefited from sales of their vaccines, predicting multi-billion dollars in revenue in 2021 and 2022. Moderna expects $18.5 billion in 2022 from vaccine sales and Pfizer $29 billion.

Overall, J&J expects annual sales of $98.9 billion to $100.4 billion, above expectations of $97.79 billion.

This is due to a big leap in sales expectation for COVID-19 vaccine, J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott said. The brokerage had expected sales of $1.5 billion in 2022.

J&J’s forecast comes at a time when it is looking to separate its consumer health unit and focus on medical devices and pharmaceuticals businesses.

The devices unit has been under pressure as non-urgent procedures such as hip and knee replacement surgeries get delayed once again due to the Omicron variant.

Sales of J&J’s and AbbVie’s cancer drug Imbruvica came in at $1.06 billion, below estimates of $1.17 billion. Stelara sales of $2.33 billion also missed estimates of $2.45 billion.

Overall sales of $24.80 billion missed expectations of $25.29 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Click to play video: 'Canadians support more restrictions on the unvaccinated: poll' Canadians support more restrictions on the unvaccinated: poll
Canadians support more restrictions on the unvaccinated: poll
© 2022 Reuters
COVID tagcovid vaccines tagJohnson & Johnson tagstock markets tagJ&j tagjanssen tagJ&J earnings tagcovid vaccine sales tagvaccine manufacturers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers