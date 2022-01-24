Winnipeg woman faces robbery, weapons-related charges after New Year’s Eve incident

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old woman after the Major Crimes Unit investigated a incident from New Year’s Eve.

Police say after a call was made to a residence on Jan. 1, people dispersed into the home and to a nearby hotel where a second scuffle happened.

That’s when police say the charged female pointed a handgun at a male and fled after stealing a woman’s backpack.

The investigation was turned over to the Major Crimes Unit and arrested the woman on Jan. 24.

Police have charged the woman with seven counts of robbery and weapon-related charges.