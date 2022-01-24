Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman faces robbery, weapons-related charges after New Year’s Eve incident

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 3:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police names victim in Jan. 20 house fire deemed a homicide' Winnipeg police names victim in Jan. 20 house fire deemed a homicide
During a press conference on Monday, Winnipeg police named Brian Robert Scibak, 61, as the victim of a suspicious Jan. 20 house fire, and the death is being treated as a homicide.

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old woman after the Major Crimes Unit investigated a incident from New Year’s Eve.

Police say after a call was made to a residence on Jan. 1, people dispersed into the home and to a nearby hotel where a second scuffle happened.

Read more: Winnipeg police name victims in two homicides

That’s when police say the charged female pointed a handgun at a male and fled after stealing a woman’s backpack.

Trending Stories

The investigation was turned over to the Major Crimes Unit and arrested the woman on Jan. 24.

Police have charged the woman with seven counts of robbery and weapon-related charges.

