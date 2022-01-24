Winnipeg woman faces robbery, weapons-related charges after New Year’s Eve incident

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old woman after the Major Crimes Unit investigated a incident from New Year’s Eve.
Police say after a call was made to a residence on Jan. 1, people dispersed into the home and to a nearby hotel where a second scuffle happened.
That’s when police say the charged female pointed a handgun at a male and fled after stealing a woman’s backpack.
Trending Stories
The investigation was turned over to the Major Crimes Unit and arrested the woman on Jan. 24.
Police have charged the woman with seven counts of robbery and weapon-related charges.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments