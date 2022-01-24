Alberta health minister to announce EMS relief measures Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nearing the start of the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency medical services in Alberta look to be getting relief.

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping, along with Alberta Health Services officials, are due to announce “measures to address demands” on the EMS system Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

The measures come after alarms were raised for weeks about long stretches of red alerts affecting major populations in the province, and the continued burnout of paramedics and others in the EMS system.

A red alert or “code red” refers to times when there aren’t any ambulances available to respond to calls.

On Friday, an Airdrie mother said her 10-year-old son had to be transported to hospital by fire truck with a broken leg, a decision made after the boy started turning pale and Airdrie Fire Department confirmed no EMS crews were available in the area.

“[T]he system really isn’t built for this to be normal,” Mike Pirie, the Airdrie Fire Department’s acting deputy chief of operations, told Global News.

The union representing paramedics in the province says health care workers are being denied time-off requests and the system is being run on people working overtime.

“We have pressure from employers to aggressively encourage our folks back to work again. This has been a relatively new piece in the last few weeks,” Mike Parker, president of the Health Sciences Association of Alberta, said on Jan. 17.

In mid-January, AHS said EMS was experiencing a 30 per cent increase in calls in the past few months, with COVID-19 and opioid patients driving that demand.

According to data acquired by the Alberta NDP from AHS, Calgary and Edmonton saw an average of 17 red alerts per day between Aug. 1 and Nov. 30, 2021, for a total of 2,085 times.

“Albertans need to know that when they are in distress and call 911 that an ambulance will reach them as quickly as possible,” Edmonton-Centre MLA David Shepherd said in a statement. “The fact that an ambulance wasn’t available almost every hour of the day in our province’s two major cities is severely alarming.”

The Opposition is calling for the province to begin public reporting of red alerts and restoring the Hospital EMS Liaison Officers program.

Copping will be joined by AHS chief paramedic Darren Sandbeck and AHS EMS senior medical director Dr. Mark McKenzie.

Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard and Highwood MLA R.J. Sigurdson will also be part of the Monday afternoon announcement.

–with files from Michael King, Carolyn Kury de Castillo and Breanna Karstens-Smith, Global News