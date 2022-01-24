Manitoba records 23 new deaths, record high COVID-19 hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials have added 23 more names to the list of COVID-19-related deaths Monday, people ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s.

The province also updated the number of hospitalizations due to the virus, hitting a record high of 716, which is 51 more than the number registered on Friday.

Manitoba's announcing 23 more COVID-19 related deaths since Saturday, Jan. 22. The total number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has risen by 53, to 716. Virus-related ICU cases decreased by one, to 49. — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) January 24, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The number of intensive care patients with the virus has dropped, from 50 to 49.

The province also declared a number of outbreaks across the province, including in care homes Golden Door Geriatric Centre and Meadowood Manor in Winnipeg, Westman Nursing Home in Virden, as well as the Assiniboine Centre at the Brandon Regional Health Centre, and the medical ward at Steinbach’s Bethesda Regional Health Centre.