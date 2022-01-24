Menu

Health

Manitoba records 23 new deaths, record high COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 2:33 pm
A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient. View image in full screen
A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Manitoba health officials have added 23 more names to the list of COVID-19-related deaths Monday, people ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s.

The province also updated the number of hospitalizations due to the virus, hitting a record high of 716, which is 51 more than the number registered on Friday.

The number of intensive care patients with the virus has dropped, from 50 to 49.

The province also declared a number of outbreaks across the province, including in care homes Golden Door Geriatric Centre and Meadowood Manor in Winnipeg, Westman Nursing Home in Virden, as well as the Assiniboine Centre at the Brandon Regional Health Centre, and the medical ward at Steinbach’s Bethesda Regional Health Centre.

