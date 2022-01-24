Retired Court of Queen’s Bench Justice to investigate Kaycee Madu call to Edmonton police chief

Send this page to someone via email

Retired Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Adèle Kent will be conducting an independent investigation into justice minister Kaycee Madu’s phone call with Edmonton police chief Dale McFee.

In a news release on Monday, the Alberta government said the investigation will determine whether Madu’s phone call to McFee was an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.

The investigation may include interviews with individuals who may have information regarding the incident, according to the news release. Kent may also obtain copies of records and documents related to the incident.

She is expected to report her findings to Ray Gilmour, deputy minister of the executive council, on Feb. 15 and the results will be made public shortly thereafter.

“Minister Madu will provide the investigator with his full cooperation and assistance in the investigation,” said the Alberta government in Monday’s news release.

This comes after Premier Jason Kenney stripped Madu of his duties on Jan. 17, after CBC News broke the story that Madu was fined for distracted driving and called McFee to discuss the ticket.

Kenney said during a media availability last Thursday that he recalls hearing about Madu’s distracted driving ticket “at some point last year.”

When asked why he did not fire Madu right away, Kenney said the typical response when someone is met with serious allegations is to put them on a leave of absence and decide after facts have been established during an investigation.

“If Chief McFee had alleged that he felt this was an interference in the administration of justice, then I would have made an immediate decision, but that’s not the public statement that we have,” Kenney said.

Earlier that day, McFee maintained that Madu did not ask to rescind the ticket and that the ticket had been fully paid.

Madu has since said he didn’t drive while distracted, stating that his phone was in his inside pocket.

“Due to the timing of the incident, I wanted to ensure that I was not being unlawfully surveilled following the controversy surrounding the Lethbridge Police Service. I also raised concerns around profiling of racial minorities that was in the media at the time.

“Chief McFee assured me that that was most definitely not the case, and I accepted him at his word,” said Madu in a public statement.

