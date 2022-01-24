COVID-19: 50% of Peterborough residents have booster shot; 412 active lab-confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 88 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, but the number of active cases dipped, according to data released Monday.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 11:45 a.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 412 — down from 523 on Friday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021. Medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott on Friday said case counts are “just the tip of the iceberg,” given the testing change and availability.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 4,750

Deaths: 41 — unchanged.

Hospitalized cases: 34, as of Friday according to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with five ICU admissions — most recent data. The health unit Monday reported 159 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings — one more since Friday — and 29 cases have been admitted to an ICU since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 199 more since Friday. The 4,297 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 90.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported over the weekend. An outbreak declared Jan. 5 at a congregate living facility in the city (No. 8) was reported resolved Monday.

There are 17 active outbreaks (unless indicated, case details not made available):

Congregate living setting No. 17): Declared Jan. 19

No. 17): Declared Jan. 19 Congregate living setting (No. 18): Declared Jan. 19

(No. 18): Declared Jan. 19 Congregate living facility (no. 16) : Declared Jan. 19.

(no. 16) Declared Jan. 19. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Jan. 19 reported eight active cases among residents.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Jan. 19 reported eight active cases among residents. Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Congregate living facility (no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10

(no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10 Congregate living facility (no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9,

(no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9, Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2.

Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (No. 7): Declared Dec. 29.

(No. 7): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan. 20, the facility reported 16 active cases — six residents and 10 staff members.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan. 20, the facility reported 16 active cases — six residents and 10 staff members. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28. Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22.

There have been 755 cases associated with 96 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 351 cases in the past 30 days and 67 cases over the past seven days.

Vaccination

The health unit posts daily updates on its COVID-19 tracker site. Of note, 320,148 doses of a vaccine have been administered.

Approximately 86 per cent of eligible residents (age five and older) have received one dose, while nearly 81 per cent have received two doses. Nearly 50 per cent have received three doses.

The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. There are walk-in appointments available at the Healthy Planet Arena this week (Jan. 24-27). All other appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Walk-ins for booster doses will be accepted at HPA this week from Mon-Thurs. Residents 18+ can receive a booster dose – NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED! Find more vaccine clinics in the region https://t.co/fWMqTEwvEy pic.twitter.com/OgZweRb93S — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) January 23, 2022

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.