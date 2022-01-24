Saskatoon declares 4th snow event of 2021-22 winter season

Send this page to someone via email

Enough snow fell in Saskatoon over the weekend for the city to declare a snow event.

Accumulation totalled seven centimetres, meeting the 5 cm threshold to declare a snow event, the fourth of the season.

Declaring a snow event allows the city to call in contractor graders to help clear priority streets, city officials said Sunday evening in a release.

Read more: Freezing rain and snow leave Saskatoon streets icy Friday morning

Contractors will also help with clearing snow from sidewalks, pathways and walkways.

However, residential streets that have not been graded so far this winter will not be cleared.

Those streets will only be graded just before the spring melt if the snowpack on streets is at least 15 cm thick, city officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

Application of de-icing materials along priority streets, bridge decks and busy intersections will continue as the temperatures continue to fluctuate.

The removal of snow piles along priority streets continues, but city officials said that may be put on pause if crews are re-assigned to deal with snow on priority streets.

1:56 Should snow be removed from residential streets routinely in Saskatoon? Should snow be removed from residential streets routinely in Saskatoon?