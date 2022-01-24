3 arrested after 2 teens stabbed inside Toronto mall

Toronto police say three people have been taken into custody after a fight broke out at a mall on Sunday that left two teens injured.
Police said they were called to Fairview Mall just after 5 p.m.
Investigators said there were a large number of teenagers at the food court inside the mall when a large fight broke out.
Two teen boys suffered stab wound injuries, police said.
One was taken to hospital in serious condition and the other was taken in moderate condition to hospital.
Three other teens were located and arrested, police said.
Police also said two knives and a replica firearm were also found.
