3 arrested after 2 teens stabbed inside Toronto mall

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say three people have been taken into custody after a fight broke out at a mall on Sunday that left two teens injured.

Police said they were called to Fairview Mall just after 5 p.m.

Investigators said there were a large number of teenagers at the food court inside the mall when a large fight broke out.

Two teen boys suffered stab wound injuries, police said.

One was taken to hospital in serious condition and the other was taken in moderate condition to hospital.

Three other teens were located and arrested, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also said two knives and a replica firearm were also found.

View image in full screen Police on scene at Fairview Mall following a stabbing involving teenagers. Marc Cormier / Global News

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Don Mills Rd W & Fairview Mall Dr

– police o/s

– officers advised they have a few individuals under arrest/in custody

– officers have recovered a weapon

– no further reported injuries

– ongoing investigation

– any info call 416-808-2222#GO149638

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 24, 2022