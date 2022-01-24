Menu

Crime

3 arrested after 2 teens stabbed inside Toronto mall

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 6:33 am
Police on scene at Fairview Mall following a stabbing involving teenagers. View image in full screen
Police on scene at Fairview Mall following a stabbing involving teenagers. Marc Cormier / Global News

Toronto police say three people have been taken into custody after a fight broke out at a mall on Sunday that left two teens injured.

Police said they were called to Fairview Mall just after 5 p.m.

Investigators said there were a large number of teenagers at the food court inside the mall when a large fight broke out.

Two teen boys suffered stab wound injuries, police said.

One was taken to hospital in serious condition and the other was taken in moderate condition to hospital.

Read more: 13-year-old boy charged with 2nd-degree murder in teen’s death in Toronto’s East York

Three other teens were located and arrested, police said.

Police also said two knives and a replica firearm were also found.

Police on scene at Fairview Mall following a stabbing involving teenagers. View image in full screen
Police on scene at Fairview Mall following a stabbing involving teenagers. Marc Cormier / Global News

