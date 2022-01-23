Toronto Public Health confirms COVID-19-related fatality in young person

Send this page to someone via email

A young person has died after testing positive for COVID-19, Toronto Public Health (TPH) has confirmed.

In a statement emailed to Global News on Sunday, the health unit confirmed a “recent” COVID-19 related fatality in a person under the age of 19.

TPH did not confirm when the fatality occurred or when the health unit was notified of the death.

“We are unable to provide further details regarding this individual in order to protect their personal health information under the provincial Personal Health Information Protection Act and out of respect for the privacy of the individual and their family,” the statement reads.

TPH urged all those eligible to get their first, second or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine “as soon as you’re able to protect yourselves and others.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Especially the vulnerable members of our community,” the statement reads.

According to the City of Toronto website, as of Jan. 15, 2022, two COVID-19 related deaths had been reported in the city among those aged zero and 17, while no fatalities had been reported in those between 18 and 29-years-old.

1:56 Ontario government releases COVID reopening plan schedule to some criticism Ontario government releases COVID reopening plan schedule to some criticism

The news comes as Ontario reported 57 more COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.

The province also reported 3,797 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 604 people are receiving care in an intensive care unit.