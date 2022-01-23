SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario reports 3,797 people in hospital with COVID-19, 56 more fatalities

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 23, 2022 10:37 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: What are “incidental COVID” cases and how do they affect hospitalizations?' COVID-19: What are “incidental COVID” cases and how do they affect hospitalizations?
Sean Previl breaks down what 'incidental COVID' means and why medical professionals are saying the numbers don't tell the whole story.

A total of 3,797 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario on Sunday, with 604 individuals receiving care in an intensive care unit (ICU).

That’s according to the latest data released by the province.

Read more: Ontario reports 4,026 people in hospital with COVID-19, 47 more deaths

The latest numbers mark a decrease from the data shared on Saturday, which said 4,026 people were hospitalized with the virus.

The number of people currently on a ventilator also decreased by three from 378 on Saturday to 375 on Sunday. However, the number of patients in an ICU rose from 600 on Saturday to 604 on Sunday.

In a tweet morning, Ontario’s Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted that not all hospitals report data on weekends.

The province also reported 56 new COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the province to 10,968.

What’s more, 5,833 new COVID-19 infections were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 996,665.

However, experts caution that this is likely an undercount, as more stringent rules have been implemented in the province that limit who is able to access a COVID-19 test.

Click to play video: 'Labour shortages in Ontario amid push for more home isolation' Labour shortages in Ontario amid push for more home isolation
According to Elliott, to date, 30,056,293 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

She said more than 79,999 doses were administered on Saturday alone.

“91.6 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 88.9 per cent have two doses,” she wrote in a tweet.

The news of the new cases and fatalities comes just days after the provincial government announced it would start lifting public health restrictions at the end of this month.

More to come.

