Ontario reports 3,797 people in hospital with COVID-19, 56 more fatalities

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A total of 3,797 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario on Sunday, with 604 individuals receiving care in an intensive care unit (ICU).

That’s according to the latest data released by the province.

The latest numbers mark a decrease from the data shared on Saturday, which said 4,026 people were hospitalized with the virus.

The number of people currently on a ventilator also decreased by three from 378 on Saturday to 375 on Sunday. However, the number of patients in an ICU rose from 600 on Saturday to 604 on Sunday.

In a tweet morning, Ontario’s Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted that not all hospitals report data on weekends.

Story continues below advertisement

3,797 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. Please note that not all hospitals report on weekends. There are 604 people in ICU with COVID-19. There are 5,833 new cases of COVID-19. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 23, 2022

The province also reported 56 new COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the province to 10,968.

What’s more, 5,833 new COVID-19 infections were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 996,665.

However, experts caution that this is likely an undercount, as more stringent rules have been implemented in the province that limit who is able to access a COVID-19 test.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Elliott, to date, 30,056,293 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

She said more than 79,999 doses were administered on Saturday alone.

“91.6 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 88.9 per cent have two doses,” she wrote in a tweet.

The news of the new cases and fatalities comes just days after the provincial government announced it would start lifting public health restrictions at the end of this month.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement