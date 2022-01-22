Death in Williams Lake deemed suspicious by RCMP, under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in B.C.’s Central Interior are investigating a suspicious death.

According to the RCMP, officers in Williams Lake responded to a disturbance along Carson Drive just before 6 a.m., on Saturday.

“Upon police arrival, an adult man was found deceased. Police believe the death to be suspicious,” the RCMP said in a press release.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and that they’re seeking public help in identifying anyone involved in the incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211.

