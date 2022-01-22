Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Death in Williams Lake deemed suspicious by RCMP, under investigation

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 22, 2022 7:17 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and that they’re seeking public help in identifying anyone involved in the incident. Global News

Police in B.C.’s Central Interior are investigating a suspicious death.

According to the RCMP, officers in Williams Lake responded to a disturbance along Carson Drive just before 6 a.m., on Saturday.

Read more: Migrant deaths at Canada-U.S. border ‘warning shot’ of more to come: expert

“Upon police arrival, an adult man was found deceased. Police believe the death to be suspicious,” the RCMP said in a press release.

Trending Stories

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and that they’re seeking public help in identifying anyone involved in the incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211.

Click to play video: 'Kingston woman found dead in Kelowna B.C.' Kingston woman found dead in Kelowna B.C.
Kingston woman found dead in Kelowna B.C.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSuspicious Death tagWilliams Lake tagCariboo tagsuspicious death investigation tagcentral interior tagWilliams Lake RCMP tagBC Central Interior tagWilliams Lake death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers