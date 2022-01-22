Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Burn barrels distributed to homeless encampments: WFPS

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted January 22, 2022 6:33 pm
Winter encampment View image in full screen
Homeless encampment. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

A new pilot project is aiming to keep people warm while containing fires and avoiding injury.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is distributing burn barrels to homeless encampments to keep those living on the street warm in what Scott Wilkinson, Assistant Chief of the WFPS, is calling a “harm reduction measure.”

“We have an initial 15 barrels to launch the pilot project and we’re partnering with our community agencies to identify encampments,” he says.

Trending Stories

Read more: Fatal Winnipeg house fire claims person, dog

Wilkinson acknowledges there are less encampments this year, crediting work from the city’s poverty reduction strategy. The WFPS is waiving the permit issue for encampments as he says the barrels are meant for containment and to reduce the “risk of injury.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wilkinson says the project is expected to run until Spring “and over the Summer we’ll evaluate feedback from our community agencies and partners,” he says.

He says they will go over the data and feedback to see if the program needs to be re-instituted in the Fall.

Fire tagwinnipeg tagHomeless tagPoverty tagParamedic tagharm reduction tagbarrel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers