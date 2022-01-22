Stabbing in Toronto leaves man in critical condition, police say

One person is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing near a bus stop Saturday morning.
Toronto police tweeted that they responded to a call around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Rowena Drive, just south of Ellesmere Road.
Police found a man suffering from stab wounds, the tweet said.
A police spokesperson told Global News that it was originally reported as random but they have learned that an altercation took place before the stabbing.
Trending Stories
Toronto paramedics told Global News that the victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
No suspect information was made available at this time.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments