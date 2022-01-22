Stabbing in Toronto leaves man in critical condition, police say

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing near a bus stop Saturday morning.

Toronto police tweeted that they responded to a call around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Rowena Drive, just south of Ellesmere Road.

Police found a man suffering from stab wounds, the tweet said.

A police spokesperson told Global News that it was originally reported as random but they have learned that an altercation took place before the stabbing.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that the victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information was made available at this time.

STABBING:

Rowena Dr + Victoria Park Av

* 12:46 am *

– Reports of man stabbed

– Near a bus stop

– Man located suffering stab wounds

– Transported to hospital with serious injuries

– Investigating#GO139153

^dh pic.twitter.com/M44nIjJRzu — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 22, 2022