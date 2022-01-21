Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign most outstanding lineman Stanley Bryant

Send this page to someone via email

The avalanche of signings continued for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night.

Just a day after bringing back Zach Collaros and Adam Bighill, the Bombers re-signed the league’s most outstanding lineman, Stanley Bryant.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year contract extension. The team’s starting quarterback broke the news.

Bryant is one of the most decorated offensive linemen in CFL history. He won his third career Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award this season, becoming the first player in league history to do so.

He also won in 2017 and 2018, and was the runner-up for the award in 2019. Bryant was also named a CFL all-star for the sixth time in his career last season.

Bryant anchored the Bombers offensive line that allowed the least number of sacks in the CFL in 2021.

He’s played 11 seasons in the CFL, including the last six in the blue and gold after breaking into the league with the Calgary Stampeders in 2010.

A mainstay at the tackle position, Bryant first joined the Bombers in 2015. He appeared in 103 consecutive games before his ironman streak was snapped late in the 2021 season when he was rested after first place was already clinched.

Bryant is a three-time Grey Cup champion. In addition to his two titles in Winnipeg, he also won the cup in 2014 with the Stamps.

The Bombers have now signed three of their five starting offensive linemen to new contracts with Jermarcus Hardrick and Patrick Neufeld previously signing extensions. Backups Geoff Gray and Chris Kolankowski also have new deals, but starters Michael Couture and Drew Desjarlais remain unsigned.

Free agency begins on Feb. 8.