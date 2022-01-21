Police seek man who allegedly threw coffee at Tim Horton’s staffer in Langford, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police on Vancouver Island are asking for public assistance identifying the man believed to have thrown a cup of coffee at a Tim Horton’s employee in Langford, a municipality in Greater Victoria.

According to West Shore RCMP, the suspect first entered the shop at 845 Goldstream Ave. on Jan. 12, and was denied further service for refusing to wear a mask and “being belligerent with staff.”

The man returned the following day, wearing a face mask, with a cup of coffee bought in the drive-thru. When he was told he would not be served because of his previous behaviour, he allegedly threw the coffee at the staffer before leaving.

“Luckily, the staff member did not sustain any physical injuries,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a Friday news release.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to contact the detachment at 250-474-2264.

The suspect was denied future service at the Langford, B.C. Tim Horton’s after refusing to wear a mask and treating staff poorly on Jan. 12, 2022, according to West Shore RCMP. Handout/West Shore RCMP