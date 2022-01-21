Winnipeg warns of COVID-19 exposure in city council chamber

Send this page to someone via email

If you were in the city of Winnipeg council chambers Wednesday, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The city released a statement Friday saying that members of Executive Policy Committee, city staff, delegates and media members may have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

“Those who attended the meeting have been advised that they do not need to self-isolate, but need to monitor for symptoms and follow public health guidelines if they start experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” said the city.

Council chambers have also been cleaned using an antistatic fogging system.

