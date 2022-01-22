SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ideas to get outdoors and enjoy Edmonton’s winter city activities

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 22, 2022 12:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Our Winter City: Deep Freeze — A Byzantine Winter Fête showcases Edmonton winter beauty' Our Winter City: Deep Freeze — A Byzantine Winter Fête showcases Edmonton winter beauty
Weather specialist Phil Darlington shows off some of the sights and sounds to take in at the 15th annual Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête in central Edmonton.

While it may be tempting for some people to hunker down and wait out the cold weather, there are so many ways to enjoy winter in Edmonton.

Every Friday for the next eight weeks, weather specialist Phil Darlington will be featuring various outdoor winter activities on Global News at 11.

From dining and sports outdoors, to things to do with the family on the weekend, we will highlight ways you can get outside and embrace living in a winter city.

Our Winter City contest

Send in your photos here, or post them publicly on social media using the hashtag #OurYEG, and be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card to United Sport & Cycle.

Every Friday on the 11 p.m. news, we will share a montage of photos received that week. One grand prize winner will be announced on Friday, March 11.

Check back on this story every week to see what new activity is being featured.

