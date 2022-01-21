Menu

Education

Guelph high schools returning to regular, 4-period semester

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 12:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario schools reopen to in-class learning' Ontario schools reopen to in-class learning
WATCH: Day one of the return to school is now in the books. Classes had been closed since before the winter break. As Caryn Lieberman reports, there were some challenges on the first day back.

Both of Guelph’s school boards have announced that high schools will be moving away from the quadmester model and returning to a regular, four-period timetable for semester two.

The announcement from the Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards comes after the Ontario Ministry of Education confirmed that schools can return to a regular semester model.

Read more: Guelph public school board charting student and staff absence rates

Quadmesters, put in place at the start of the 2020-21 school year saw students take two courses at a time for a period of roughly 10 weeks.

The format limited the amount of contact students had with each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting them to two cohorts at a time.

The second semester for students in Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic begins on Feb. 2.

“This change may require some adjustment, however, based on its success in the past, we anticipate this will be a positive change with respect to learning and student well-being,” Wellington Catholic spokesperson Ali Wilson said in an email.

Upper Grand said in a post on its website that staff are prepared to support students in Grades 9 and 10 who have only attended school in the quadmester model.

Click to play video: 'Global News speaks with Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce as schools prepare to reopen' Global News speaks with Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce as schools prepare to reopen
Global News speaks with Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce as schools prepare to reopen – Jan 13, 2022
