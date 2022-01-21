Guelph high schools returning to regular, 4-period semester

Send this page to someone via email

Both of Guelph’s school boards have announced that high schools will be moving away from the quadmester model and returning to a regular, four-period timetable for semester two.

The announcement from the Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards comes after the Ontario Ministry of Education confirmed that schools can return to a regular semester model.

Quadmesters, put in place at the start of the 2020-21 school year saw students take two courses at a time for a period of roughly 10 weeks.

The format limited the amount of contact students had with each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting them to two cohorts at a time.

The second semester for students in Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic begins on Feb. 2.

“This change may require some adjustment, however, based on its success in the past, we anticipate this will be a positive change with respect to learning and student well-being,” Wellington Catholic spokesperson Ali Wilson said in an email.

Upper Grand said in a post on its website that staff are prepared to support students in Grades 9 and 10 who have only attended school in the quadmester model.

