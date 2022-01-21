Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Ontario gives $120M boost to municipalities’ gas tax funding to make up for low fuel sales

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2022 11:13 am
A gas pump is shown at a filling station in Montreal, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
A gas pump is shown at a filling station in Montreal, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH/GAC

TORONTO — Ontario municipalities with public transit systems are receiving an additional $120 million in funding this year.

The Ontario government provides those communities with two cents per litre of the provincial gas tax revenue it collects.

But this year, the government is topping up the funding with the additional cash to make up for reduced gas sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario to begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions on Jan. 31

The 107 municipalities will be receiving more than $375 million in total.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the gas tax funding allows municipalities to operate and expand public transit systems that people rely on for work and essential trips.

Story continues below advertisement

About half of the funding goes to the city of Toronto.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario government tagFuel tagGas Tax tagOntario funding tagOntario Municipalities tagOntario gas tagGas Tax Revenue tagfuel sales tagontario gas tax revenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers